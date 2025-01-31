Open Menu

Mock Exercise Held At Girls College In Khan Garh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Mock exercise held at girls college in Khan Garh

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A mock exercise was held at Zakariya Girls College Khan Garh, keeping in view the security situation in the country.

The exercise was led by DSP Sadar Circle Mirza Siddique, with participation from SHO Khan Garh Police Station Zarif Khan along with police personnel, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Elite Force, Rescue 1122, and Traffic Police officials.

According to the police spokesperson, the Primary objective of the mock exercise was to assure the public that law enforcement agencies and other rescue departments were fully prepared to protect citizens and respond promptly to any emergency situation.

APP/shn

Recent Stories

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Crick ..

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..

13 minutes ago
 DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on educatio ..

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage

53 minutes ago
 Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

3 hours ago
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

4 hours ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

4 hours ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

5 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

5 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

6 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan