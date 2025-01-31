Mock exercise held at girls college in Khan Garh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A mock exercise was held at Zakariya Girls College Khan Garh, keeping in view the security situation in the country.

The exercise was led by DSP Sadar Circle Mirza Siddique, with participation from SHO Khan Garh Police Station Zarif Khan along with police personnel, Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Elite Force, Rescue 1122, and Traffic Police officials.

According to the police spokesperson, the Primary objective of the mock exercise was to assure the public that law enforcement agencies and other rescue departments were fully prepared to protect citizens and respond promptly to any emergency situation.

