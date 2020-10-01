UrduPoint.com
Mock Exercise Held At Imam Bargah Jawadia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:24 PM

The law-enforcers conducted a mock exercise at Imam Bargah Jawadia to handle any emergency-like situation in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The law-enforcers conducted a mock exercise at Imam Bargah Jawadia to handle any emergency-like situation in connection with Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

The mock exercise was participated by officials from various departments including police, civil defence, fire brigade,�Rescue 1122 and others, under the supervision of SP city division Javed Khan.

The rehearsal was made for masses at Imam Bargah to handle any untoward incident.

The citizens were urged to inform on emergency helpline 15 or concerned police station about any suspicious person or activity.

