Mock exercise held at police line Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The police conducted a mock exercise to tackle any untoward situation with effective, held at police lines on Saturday.

The Mock exercise led by SHO Sadar Police Station, Zafar Imtiaz, in which district police, special Brach, Fire brigade, Civil defense, Rescue 1122 and others departments participated.

The all-security institutions demonstrated practical exercises and performed their professional responsibilities in a well manner.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem said that the purpose of holding Mock Exercise was to check the liaison among institutions and added that all the departments were ready to handle any emergency like situation round the clock.