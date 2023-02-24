UrduPoint.com

Mock Exercise Held At Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Mock exercise held at police lines

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Police and other law enforcement agencies conducted a mock exercise at police lines for keeping readiness and emergency preparedness.

DSP Reehan-ur-Rasool Khan led the exercise in presence of District Police Officer Muzaffargarh Raza Safdar Kazmi.

Rescue 122, firefighting team, special branch and CTD participated in the mock exercise. Besides, the disposal squad also exercised its skills used in clearing an under-threat area.

Police and other law enforcement agencies actively participated in the mock exercise held to point out and fill up the gaps in their preparedness mechanisms DPO felicitated the representatives of all the agencies and ordered them to remain alert to avert any emergency situation during current circumstances.

