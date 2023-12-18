Open Menu

Mock Exercise Held At Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mock exercise held at police lines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A mock exercise was held at the police lines here Monday to check police preparedness and keep it alert to combat any emergency situation.

The mock exercise, ordered by City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, witnessed participation by a large number of police personnel including those from the elite force, Dolphin force, Muhafiz squad, besides officials from Rescue 1122, civil

defense, Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), Bomb Disposal Squad and other law enforcement agencies.

The exercise encompassed special manoeuvres by law enforcers and revolved around the theme of countering terrorists and subsequently clearing the area. The exercise was completed with the first aid treatment to the injured and transportation of the seriously wounded by ambulance to the hospital.

The exercise was aimed at ensuring flawless coordination among police, other law enforcement agencies and relevant departments, a police spokesman said.

