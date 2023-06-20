Mock exercise held at RPO office:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A mock exercise was conducted at Regional Police Officer (RPO) office to deal with any untoward situation.

Police, civil defense, rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies participated in mock exercise.

During the mock exercise, the employees were kept safe as well as the quick response against terrorist was also demonstrated.

The RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the purpose of the mock exercise was to provide training to the police,to increase the professional skills of the law enforcement agencies and to familiarize them with new measures to avoid any major loss.