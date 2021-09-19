Mock exercise held at South Punjab police office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Mock exercise was held at South Punjab police office to check the performance of departments here on Sunday.

The special protection unit jawans participated in the mock exercise.

Additional Inspector General Police South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal said that the purpose of conducting exercise was to check the performance of departments, capabilities of police officials and jawans and minimum response time in case of any untoward situation.

He said that South Punjab police was striving for culmination of criminal elements of the society and also ensuring safety of foreigners and important installations.

Mr Zafar Iqbal said that security of polio teams was also being ensured.

He said that the 15 days drive to arrest proclaimed offenders and court absconders was underway and report was being sought from all districts of South Punjab on daily basis to reduce crime ratio.