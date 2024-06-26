Mock exercise held for possible flooding situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 Faisalabad, in collaboration with various departments held flood mock exercise in Gogeera Branch, tehsil Jaranwala for preparations to cope with any untoward incidents during possible flooding situation in the district on Wednesday.

Tehsil Jaranwala’s Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hana especially participated in the mock exercise as chief guest.

On the occasion, relief camps were organized by Rescue-1122, Civil Defense, Livestock, Irrigation and Agriculture departments.

The Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hana went to all camps and expressed satisfaction for overall pre-flooding arrangements. He also inspected tools for rescue and relief activities during the flood while Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Usman briefed him.

On this occasion, the rescuers held exercises to save drowning people, shifting the people to hospitals by performing CPR, shifting cattle and other moveable properties of flood hit people to safe places. They also demonstrated shifting the injured people to hospital by providing them first aid.

The rescuers presented a salute while a fleet of boats marched past.

Later, talking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hanan appreciated the performance of the Rescue-1122 and hailed the efforts of the Jawans for providing services at the front line in floods and other emergencies.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue-1122 in collaboration with district administration was fully ready for any possible flood in the district.