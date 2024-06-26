Mock Exercise Held For Possible Flooding Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Services (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122 Faisalabad, in collaboration with various departments held flood mock exercise in Gogeera Branch, tehsil Jaranwala for preparations to cope with any untoward incidents during possible flooding situation in the district on Wednesday.
Tehsil Jaranwala’s Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hana especially participated in the mock exercise as chief guest.
On the occasion, relief camps were organized by Rescue-1122, Civil Defense, Livestock, Irrigation and Agriculture departments.
The Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hana went to all camps and expressed satisfaction for overall pre-flooding arrangements. He also inspected tools for rescue and relief activities during the flood while Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Usman briefed him.
On this occasion, the rescuers held exercises to save drowning people, shifting the people to hospitals by performing CPR, shifting cattle and other moveable properties of flood hit people to safe places. They also demonstrated shifting the injured people to hospital by providing them first aid.
The rescuers presented a salute while a fleet of boats marched past.
Later, talking to media persons, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Hanan appreciated the performance of the Rescue-1122 and hailed the efforts of the Jawans for providing services at the front line in floods and other emergencies.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that Rescue-1122 in collaboration with district administration was fully ready for any possible flood in the district.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairperson BISP emphasizes lifting beneficiaries out of poverty9 seconds ago
-
Thousands of kids join summer camp in govt schools26 seconds ago
-
KIIR chairman seeks UN intervention in early release of JKLF leader Farooq Ahmed Dar41 seconds ago
-
Rain/windstorm predicted in Punjab from Thursday11 minutes ago
-
13 addicts return to normal life with vocational skills: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Hospital11 minutes ago
-
Attock police arrest seven drug dealers11 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to curb menace of drugs in society: ADCG21 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation call on Mark Ellis at UN Geneva and briefed about judicial system in IIOJK21 minutes ago
-
Squash legend, Jan Sher Khan calls on KP Governor21 minutes ago
-
PINS achieves milestone in Cerebrovascular surgery30 minutes ago
-
PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment40 minutes ago