Mock Exercise Held In District Jail

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Mock exercise held in district jail

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :A mock exercise was conducted in District Jail Sargodha to deal with any kind of terrorism or emergency situation in which the agencies concerned participated, here on Saturday.

During the mock exercise, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Rescue-1122, Civil Defense, Police, Bomb Disposal Squads, Special Branch, Cantt Police Station, Elite Force, Medical Staff of District Headquarter Hospital, along with Sargodha Jail staff, demonstrated practical exercise to deal with any untoward situations.

Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Akhtar Iqbal Baryar, Deputy Superintendent Jail Arif Shehzad, Medical Staff of Jail and other District Officers participated in mock exercise.

More Stories From Pakistan

