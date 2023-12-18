Open Menu

Mock Exercise Held In Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Mock exercise held in Police Lines

Various departments including district police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Dolphin Force, Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 on Monday arranged a mock exercise in Police Lines Faisalabad to evaluate efficiency and response during terrorists’ attack

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Various departments including district police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Dolphin Force, Fire Brigade and Rescue 1122 on Monday arranged a mock exercise in Police Lines Faisalabad to evaluate efficiency and response during terrorists’ attack.

Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Headquarters supervised the exercise in which an information regarding terrorists’ attack was spread after which the teams of district police, Elite Force, CTD, Dolphin Force, Investigation Stop, Special Branch, Technical Sweeping, Bomb Disposal, Rescue 1122 and Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operation to protect inmates of police lines.

During mock exercise, the terrorists were killed and all the people present in the police lines were rescued, police spokesman said.

