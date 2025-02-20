Open Menu

Mock Exercise Held To Control Forest Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rescue-1122 and Forest department jointly conducted a mock

exercise, how to control forest fire here on Thursday.

The exercise was organized on the direction of Secretary Punjab

Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal supervised the exercise

which was conducted near Gatwala Park, Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 and Divisional Forest Department teams demonstrated

fire extinguishing. Rescue volunteers and local people also participated

in the exercise.

District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal appreciated the joint work of both

departments and said that the aim of exercise was to provide training

to the staff for timely control of fire in forests and effective utilization of

available resources.

