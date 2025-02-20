Mock Exercise Held To Control Forest Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rescue-1122 and Forest department jointly conducted a mock
exercise, how to control forest fire here on Thursday.
The exercise was organized on the direction of Secretary Punjab
Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal supervised the exercise
which was conducted near Gatwala Park, Faisalabad.
Rescue 1122 and Divisional Forest Department teams demonstrated
fire extinguishing. Rescue volunteers and local people also participated
in the exercise.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal appreciated the joint work of both
departments and said that the aim of exercise was to provide training
to the staff for timely control of fire in forests and effective utilization of
available resources.
