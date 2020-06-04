UrduPoint.com
Mock Exercise Held To Cope With Flood Situation

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Mock exercise held to cope with flood situation

A mock exercise was held at BRB canal Ganda Singhwala on Thursday, under the auspices of Rescue-1122 to cope with any flood like situation during the coming monsoon season

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :-A mock exercise was held at BRB canal Ganda Singhwala on Thursday, under the auspices of Rescue-1122 to cope with any flood like situation during the coming monsoon season.

The exercise was organized on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kasur Manzar Javed Ali.

The volunteers of Rescue-1122 demonstrated their skill of rescue operation. They shifted the marooned people to safe places and rescued a drowning man during the exercise.

Various departments including Rescue-1122 set up stalls where equipment was put on display for the visitors.

Additional deputy director commissioner revenue Hina Arshad, Asstt Commissioner Kasur Anam Zaid, deputy director agriculture (extension) Ahmed Naveed Amjad, deputy director social welfare Ibad Ali Jatala, district emergency officer (Rescue-1122) Engr Sultan Mehmood, XEN irrigation Mian Muhammad Adnan Zia, district officer civil defence Saifullah and officers of police, health, education, livestock, transport and other departments witnessed the exercise.

They also visited the registration and medical camps set up by rescue-1122 and other camps set up by various departments.

They lauded the performance of participants of the mock exercise.

