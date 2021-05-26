Mock exercise held to deal emergencies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in collaboration with various departments arranged a mock exercise at Mari Patan, River Ravi, to deal with flood related emergencies during monsoon and rainy season.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said teams of the civil defence, livestock, health departments, agriculture and the district administration took part in the exercise.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Ghulam Shabbir and Assistant Commissioner TandlianwalaNauman Ali Dogar monitored the exercise.