Mock exercise held to deal with corona threat

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::A mock exercise at new campus of Government College University Faisalabad was held here on Sunday to deal with the corona related emergency.

A police spokesman said that Jawans of Pak Army, Rangers and Punjab Police took part in the mock exercise and controlled corona related emergency within minimum possible time.

The Army officers supervised the mock exercise in which corona suspects were shifted to Quarantine Center besides providing them necessary treatment on-the-spot.