Mock Exercise Held To Deal With Flood Emergencies
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, in collaboration with various departments, held a mock exercise at Gugera Branch Canal to deal with flood-related emergencies.
A spokesman said on Thursday that all relevant departments including Police, Civil Defence, Livestock, Health and local administration took part in the mock exercise.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Abdul Hannan witnessed the mock exercise as the chief guest while District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal monitored it.
A flood-related rumour was spread after which teams of various departments came into action and rescued the people in addition to saving the livestock and other material at safer place. Boats and other equipment were also used in the mock exercise which clearly indicated the preparation of emergency departments, said Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala.
He also appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122 and other departments and said that these exercises would help improve their performance during emergencies.
Recent Stories
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IT sector's uplift key priority: Shaza Fatima5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt starts taking measures to eliminate smog, pollution: Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner seeks report on water filtration plants15 minutes ago
-
NA 148 by-election campaigns must end by Friday midnight: ECP15 minutes ago
-
57 food stalls sealed, 768 profiteers booked15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends swearing-in ceremony of Singapore new PM15 minutes ago
-
NDMA observes School Safety Day with safety kits handover, evacuation drills at federal schools15 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers launched in Paharpur Tehsil25 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams BJP, says party has brought IIOJK to brink of destruction25 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai visits UAJK, emphasises rigorous research on Kashmir conflict25 minutes ago
-
BISP intends to build a sense of pride in its beneficiaries: Rubina Khalid35 minutes ago