Mock exercise held to deal with flood emergencies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, in collaboration with various departments, held a mock exercise at Gugera Branch Canal to deal with flood-related emergencies.

A spokesman said on Thursday that all relevant departments including Police, Civil Defence, Livestock, Health and local administration took part in the mock exercise.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala Abdul Hannan witnessed the mock exercise as the chief guest while District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal monitored it.

A flood-related rumour was spread after which teams of various departments came into action and rescued the people in addition to saving the livestock and other material at safer place. Boats and other equipment were also used in the mock exercise which clearly indicated the preparation of emergency departments, said Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala.

He also appreciated the performance of Rescue-1122 and other departments and said that these exercises would help improve their performance during emergencies.