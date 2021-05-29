Mock exercise held to deal with flood like situation

District Emergency Officer (DEO), Engineer Rana Ejaz Ahmed conducted a flood mock exercise on the Upper Chenab Canal Khanpur to deal with the flood like situation

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO), Engineer Rana Ejaz Ahmed conducted a flood mock exercise on the Upper Chenab Canal Khanpur to deal with the flood like situation.

Provincial Minister for Natural Disasters Mian Khalid Mehmood and Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura Asghar Ali Joya were the special guests.

Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Health Department, Irrigation Department, Social Welfare, Livestock and many other organisations were participated in the mock exercise.

Provincial Minister for Natural Disasters Mian Khalid Mahmood while talking to media persons said that the Punjab government had already taken steps to deal with the possible flood situation in view of the forecast of monsoon rains so that timely relief could be provided to the people.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of all the departments including Rescue-1122, and said that all the departments across the district were fully capable of dealing with any emergency situation.

Assistant Commissioner Sheikhupura Mohsin Iqbal, District Emergency Officer Engineer Rana Ijaz Ahmed, President Press Club Mubashir Butt, District Information Officer Faisal Javed along with Health, Civil Defence, Irrigation Department, Livestock, Social Welfare officers and media representatives were present on the occasion.