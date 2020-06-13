Mock exercise held to deal with flood related emergencies

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122), in collaboration with various departments, arranged a mock exercise at Mari Patan River Ravi to deal with flood related emergencies during monsoon and rainy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122), in collaboration with various departments, arranged a mock exercise at Mari Patan River Ravi to deal with flood related emergencies during monsoon and rainy season.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that Civil Defence, Livestock, Health departments and local administration took part in the mock exercise to control flood-related emergencies within minimum time period.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, Rescue Safety Officer Tariq Siddique and others monitored the mock exercise.