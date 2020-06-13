UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mock Exercise Held To Deal With Flood Related Emergencies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 09:07 PM

Mock exercise held to deal with flood related emergencies

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122), in collaboration with various departments, arranged a mock exercise at Mari Patan River Ravi to deal with flood related emergencies during monsoon and rainy season

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122), in collaboration with various departments, arranged a mock exercise at Mari Patan River Ravi to deal with flood related emergencies during monsoon and rainy season.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said on Saturday that Civil Defence, Livestock, Health departments and local administration took part in the mock exercise to control flood-related emergencies within minimum time period.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla, Rescue Safety Officer Tariq Siddique and others monitored the mock exercise.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood

Recent Stories

Govt decides to import Acemra, remedesivir for Cov ..

20 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

39 minutes ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

59 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Commercial Bank of Dubai to provide ..

1 hour ago

ADM installs new coolers, benches, tables in parks ..

2 hours ago

DLD reduces real estate registration procedures to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.