Mock Exercise Held To Deal With Rain Emergency

Published June 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122), in collaboration with other departments, arranged a mock exercise at Gogera Branch Canal Jaranwala on Saturday to assess its efficiency and response during the monsoon season.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Faisalabad Engineer Ehtisham Wahla led the exercise in which an information regarding flood was spread after which the teams of Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Special Branch, Livestock, Irrigation, Agriculture, Health and other departments rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operation to save lives and properties of flood-stricken people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abid Hussain, along with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala, also witnessed the event as chief guest and appreciated the performance of emergency departments.

DEO Ehtisham Wahla said that Rescue-1122 had completed all necessary arrangements to deal with any emergent situation during rainy days. In this connection, all necessary equipment and gadgets were provided to rescue staff in addition to directing them to remain alert round-the-clock and keep their vehicles and other appliances in working condition.

Later, the ADC Revenue also visited various camps including incident command post, medical camp, rescue disaster camp, etc. and checked the equipment to be used for rescuing flood-stricken people.

Rescue Safety Officers Faisal Munir and Muhammad Shahid were also present. They briefed the ADC Revenue about the preparation of rescue teams for dealing with flood emergencies in the district.

