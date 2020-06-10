Mock exercise held to prepare for floods

A mock exercise was held at Shashmahi Canal near Airport Road on Wednesday to prepare for pre-monsoon and floods

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :A mock exercise was held at Shashmahi Canal near Airport Road on Wednesday to prepare for pre-monsoon and floods.

Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Police, Pakistan Army and other departments participated in the mock exercise.

Latest water boats, inflatable boats, outboard motor engines, life jackets, life rings and life ropes were used in the mock exercise. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed witnessed the exercise and appreciated the preparedness of the departments.