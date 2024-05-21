Mock exercise held to prepare for pre-monsoon, floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur conducted a mock flood exercise in collaboration with relevant departments at the Shashmahi Canal on Airport Road in preparation for the pre-monsoon season and potential floods in 2024.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa was the chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Sadar Ahmad Sher Gondal, CEO Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, CEO education Muhammad Akram, Dr. Khalid Channar, Secretary board Muhammad Shahbaz, Civil Defence Officer Fareeha Jaffar, and officers from relevant departments were also present.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the performance of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments, emphasizing the service's quick response in emergencies. He expressed satisfaction with the mock flood exercises held in anticipation of pre-monsoon and potential floods.

He inspected the stalls set up by the relevant departments, expressing satisfaction with their preparedness and collaboration.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain briefed the attendees on Rescue 1122's preparedness for the monsoon season and potential floods.

He highlighted that during the exercise, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 showcased its resources, including rescue teams, modern water boats, inflatable boats, OBM engines, life jackets, life rings, life ropes, scuba gear, and other rescue and emergency equipment. The exercise included checking the fitness of the equipment and demonstrating the rescue of individuals from water, followed by providing medical assistance and hospital transportation. He further elaborated that other departments, including the district administration, health department, livestock department, civil defense, irrigation department, police, and metropolitan corporation, actively participated in the exercise and set up their stalls.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain highlighted that the mock exercise served as a test of inter-departmental communication and preparedness. The fitness of all departments' equipment and vehicles was also assessed during the exercise.