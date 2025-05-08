Mock exercise to deal with emergency situations held at Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) On the instructions of Secretary Emergency Service Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer and Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi, the Disaster Management Authority organized a mock exercise in view of the Indian aggression against Pakistan.

“The purpose of organizing the mock exercise was to reach the citizens trapped in trouble during any emergency, transfer the affected people to a safe place, timely response to various accidents, provide timely rescue services to the affected people, road clearance, traffic restoration, transfer of the affected people to the hospital,” a DPR news release said.

It was the overall strategy of all the allied departments of Murree District to deal with the emergency situation. Rescue 1122 Murree, Punjab Police, PDMA, City Traffic Police, Pakistan Army, Civil Defence, Punjab Tourism Squad, Highway Department, Health Department, Forest Department, Meteorological Department, education Department, Municipal Corporation Murree and other allied departments participated practically in the exercise with the available resources.

Heads of all allied departments were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Shirazi reviewed the rescue operations and capabilities of various departments during the mock exercises.

“In view of the mock exercises, Code Red is active in Murree District from tomorrow by the Emergency Services Department,” the news release said.

Meanwhile, the Community Safety Wing Murree and Civil Defence Murree organize mock exercises in the Government Boys/Women High school Murree.

Volunteers of Community Emergency Response Teams established in all schools of District Murree and Tehsil Kotli Sattian took part in the exercises further strengthen their readiness to deal with any untoward situation.

The mock exercises were conducted under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Kamran Rashid, in which the Community Emergency Response Teams demonstrated various relief operations.