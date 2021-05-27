Mock exercises held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :-:The Rescue 1122 with the district administration participated in a mock urban flood protection exercise along banks of nullah Bhaid.

Regional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Qabal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz and Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf reviewed the exercise.

On the occasion, Regional Emergency Officer Syed Kamal Abid said that the purpose of such exercises was to test skills and capabilities of departments concerned to combat flood.

The civil defence, Wasa , Municipal Corporation, health department, irrigation department, livestock department, police, social welfare organization and NGOs also participated in the mock exercise.