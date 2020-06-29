UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mock Exercises Held To Deal Flood Like Situation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:43 PM

Mock exercises held to deal flood like situation

Different departments of Punjab government conducted mock exercise to deal flood situation, at the rivers Chenab and Indus, here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Different departments of Punjab government conducted mock exercise to deal flood situation, at the rivers Chenab and Indus, here on Monday.

Rescue 1122, Health, Agriculture, Livestock and Duaba Foundation took part in the exercises, held jointly.

The basic aim of the mock exercise is to keep human lives and animals safe and secure from the devastating floods. Rescue Officer Asif Jalal talking to media persons stated that emergency response kits, given by WHO, would surely help in flood situation. The joint strategy will be helpful in rescue work, he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

