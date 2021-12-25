Mock exercises held to increase performance of highway police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue1122) Nowshera jointly conducted mock exercise with National Highway Police to increase performance of staff during emergencies and to bring coordination in their efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue1122) Nowshera jointly conducted mock exercise with National Highway Police to increase performance of staff during emergencies and to bring coordination in their efforts.

The exercise was performed with trained staff in a petrol pump at Wattar locality on the directives of Director General Rescue1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed.

District Emergency Officer Owais Babar said that training would help highway police to tackle emergency situations effectively and to save human lives during road accidents.

He said that the training would instill confidence among workers and reduce their response time during emergencies in an effective way.

The administration of National Highway Police highly appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 for extending their support and arranging mock exercises for policemen.