UrduPoint.com

Mock Exercises Held To Increase Performance Of Highway Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 05:47 PM

Mock exercises held to increase performance of highway police

Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue1122) Nowshera jointly conducted mock exercise with National Highway Police to increase performance of staff during emergencies and to bring coordination in their efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue1122) Nowshera jointly conducted mock exercise with National Highway Police to increase performance of staff during emergencies and to bring coordination in their efforts.

The exercise was performed with trained staff in a petrol pump at Wattar locality on the directives of Director General Rescue1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed.

District Emergency Officer Owais Babar said that training would help highway police to tackle emergency situations effectively and to save human lives during road accidents.

He said that the training would instill confidence among workers and reduce their response time during emergencies in an effective way.

The administration of National Highway Police highly appreciated the efforts of Rescue 1122 for extending their support and arranging mock exercises for policemen.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Road Nowshera Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pamphlets portraying image of Quaid's life distrib ..

Pamphlets portraying image of Quaid's life distributed

14 minutes ago
 Quaid's teaching vital for country's uplift

Quaid's teaching vital for country's uplift

14 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan shares rare footage of "shy snow leo ..

PM Imran Khan shares rare footage of "shy snow leopard" in GB mountains

15 minutes ago
 Pope cautions against 'fresh outbreaks' in Ukraine ..

Pope cautions against 'fresh outbreaks' in Ukraine conflict

15 minutes ago
 Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters

15 minutes ago
 PM striving to transform Pakistan into true Islami ..

PM striving to transform Pakistan into true Islamic welfare state: Fawad

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.