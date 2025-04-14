Mock firefighting exercise held in DG Khan

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Rescue 1122 DG Khan, in collaboration with the Forest Range department, conducted a joint mock firefighting exercise near DG Khan International Airport.

The purpose of the mock exercise was to assess emergency response capabilities and to strengthen coordination among various departments.

Rescue 1122, Forest Rescue Range Scouts, and members of the local community participated in the mock exercise.

The practical demonstration was carried out, showcasing modern firefighting techniques and the use of advanced equipment to combat forest fire effectively.

Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmad Kamal, the Rescue community training team also provided medical training to officers and staff of the Forest Range department under Prime Minister’s Life Saving Program,.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Engineer Ahmad Kamal emphasized the importance of such exercises in enhancing institutional preparedness and raising public awareness. "These exercises not only improve our readiness but also educate the community on how to respond efficiently in emergencies," he stated.