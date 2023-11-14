Mock terror exercise held

The police department in collaboration with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Civil Defence, Elite Force, local administration and emergency departments arranged a mock exercise at the office of City Police Officer (CPO) to improve the efficiency and response of security personnel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The police department in collaboration with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Civil Defence, Elite Force, local administration and emergency departments arranged a mock exercise at the office of City Police Officer (CPO) to improve the efficiency and response of security personnel.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that mock information regarding the entry of terrorists and a suicide attack at the CPO Office was spread after which teams of police, Civil Defence, CTD and other emergency departments rushed to the spot and encircled the surrounding areas.

The security team killed some "terrorists" in addition to arresting their "accomplices" successfully within the shortest time during the mock exercise, he added.