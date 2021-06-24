Modalities to award 500 scholarships to Palestinian students discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Palestine, Ahmed Jawad A. Rabaei in a meeting, held here Thursday, with the Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary discussed the mechanism for execution of 500 scholarships for Palestinian students.

Prof. Choudhary informed that the programme management unit has been established at COMSTECH to execute this programme.

He said, that Palestinian students would be fully facilitated for enrollment in Pakistani universities.

Prof. Choudhary also mentioned that online education facilities would also be provided to Palestinian students by Pakistani universities.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said that Palestinian people are under aggression and siege by occupant forces.

They have limited access to higher education and research facilities. Over seven decades of occupation has systematically destroyed educational and socio-economic infra-structures of Palestinian state.

In order to support them, COMSTECH launched a special program offering research fellowships, technicians training and workshop participation grants for Palestinian students.

Speaking during the meeting, Rabaei appreciated COMSTECH announcement of scholarships and fellowships for Palestinian students and assured full participation of government of Palestine and Embassy of Palestine in scholarship program and its further facilitation for implementation of this programme.

The Ambassador, on the behalf of government and Palestinian people, thanked COMSTECH, Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) and member institutions of COMSTECH-Ministry of Foreign Affairs Consortium of Excellence for offering 500 scholarships for Palestinian students.

He appreciated the efforts and support extended by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan to Palestinian people.

The Ambassador offered one million Olive trees to COMSTECH for plantation in universities and institutions that have offered these scholarships.

COMSTECH and the embassy of Palestine agreed to work together expeditionary to chalk out the modalities of the work program.

Besides scholarship's mechanism, both explored avenues of mutual cooperation in the area of science and technology.

Both the dignitaries exchanged souvenirs of the memorandum.

The senior officials of COMSTECH were also present in the meeting.