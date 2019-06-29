Mode of monthly pension switched to direct credit system

(@FahadShabbir)

The Government of Sindh is disbursing monthly pension through Direct Credit System (DCS) to all the pensioners of Government of Sindh as a major policy decision to streamline pension payments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):The Government of Sindh is disbursing monthly pension through Direct Credit System (DCS) to all the pensioners of Government of Sindh as a major policy decision to streamline pension payments.

After switching over 100 per cent manual pensioners to DCS, all the pensioners (old and fresh retired) in Sindh shall receive monthly pension payment directly in their designated Bank Accounts (any bank, any branch as per the Supreme Court Orders) through SAP system with effect from July 2019, said a statement on Friday.