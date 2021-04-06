Model Addiction Treatment. Rehabilitation Centre to be set up in Humak

Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of Ministry of Narcotics Control on Tuesday approved various projects including setting up of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Humak with worth Rs 469.22 Million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) of Ministry of Narcotics Control on Tuesday approved various projects including setting up of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) Humak with worth Rs 469.22 Million.

Chairing the meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) here at the Ministry of Narcotics Control, the Secretary vowed to replicate the same in every province, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

"This is going to be a model that will be replicated in every province" he said.

Other projects included acquisition of land for ANF academy at H11/1 Islamabad, construction of ANF Special Investigation Cell in G-10/4, Islamabad, constriction of a Police Station of Anti-Narcotics Force at Panjgur, Balochistan amounting Rs.

479.29 Million, construction of a Regional Directorate of ANF at Hanna Quetta worth Rs 1435.18 million.

The Secretary also approved the acquisition of land for ANF Police Station in Hub, Balochistan worth Rs. 4.5 Million.

All key stakeholders including Chief Planning Commission, Appraisal Wing, Planning and finance division & Secretary PAO, participated in the meeting.