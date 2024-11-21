Model Agriculture Mall Being Built In Multan
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A model agriculture mall is being built in Multan under a project initiated on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to ensure availability of all quality agriculture products under one roof for convenience of farming community.
Special Secretary Agriculture Sarfraz Hussain Magsi on Thursday paid a visit to the site of under-construction project and inspected the ongoing work.
Sarfraz Magsi ordered officials to ensure completion of agriculture mall construction within the specified period and made it clear there would be no compromise on quality of work and material. He said, the mall would make all quality products like seed, spray, fertilisers, and modern machinery available to farmers. The initiative was meant to enhance quality and production volume of crops, Magsi added.
