Model Bazaar Inspected
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chairman Ramadan Bazaar, Afzal Khokhar, visited the model bazaar, Jhang Road, here on Tuesday.
He went to different stalls including sugar, wheat flour, vegetables, fruits, and other edible items and inspected prices as well as quality of the food items.
He also talked to buyers in the bazaar and inquired about the prices and quality. He said that sugar in sufficient quantity is available in the model bazaar at Rs 130 per kg. He said that a citizen could buy a maximum of 2kg of sugar while special persons 5kg each.
He said that the facility of home delivery from the model bazaar is also available to citizens and they can order the edible items by calling 0322-0800222. The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s priority is to provide relief to citizens during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, he added.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Tayyab Khan, Secretary Market Committee Umar Azhar, Incharge Model bazaar Muhammad Zahid and others were present on the occasion.
