Open Menu

Model Bazaar Inspected

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Model bazaar inspected

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chairman Ramadan Bazaar, Afzal Khokhar, visited the model bazaar, Jhang Road, here on Tuesday.

He went to different stalls including sugar, wheat flour, vegetables, fruits, and other edible items and inspected prices as well as quality of the food items.

He also talked to buyers in the bazaar and inquired about the prices and quality. He said that sugar in sufficient quantity is available in the model bazaar at Rs 130 per kg. He said that a citizen could buy a maximum of 2kg of sugar while special persons 5kg each.

He said that the facility of home delivery from the model bazaar is also available to citizens and they can order the edible items by calling 0322-0800222. The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s priority is to provide relief to citizens during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Cap (R) Tayyab Khan, Secretary Market Committee Umar Azhar, Incharge Model bazaar Muhammad Zahid and others were present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

3 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

21 minutes ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

40 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

43 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

56 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

58 minutes ago
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

1 hour ago
 China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan