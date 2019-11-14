UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Bazaars Providing Essential Items On Fixed Rates

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Model Bazaars providing essential items on fixed rates

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the essential items are available at economical rates in the model bazaars set up by the district administration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the essential items are available at economical rates in the model bazaars set up by the district administration.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said here Thursday that essential items in the model bazaars were being provided on economical rates.

The Commissioner said that the prices of essential items were being monitored.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Ali Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Omair-Bin-Yousuf keen on making a big impression

3 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

14 minutes ago

Abdullah Gul condemns Israel's bombing on Gaza

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 offi ..

15 minutes ago

CJCSC pays farewell visit to AIR Headquarters

3 minutes ago

Second Ebola vaccine introduced in DR Congo

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.