Model Bazaars providing essential items on fixed rates

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the essential items are available at economical rates in the model bazaars set up by the district administration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the essential items are available at economical rates in the model bazaars set up by the district administration.

Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said here Thursday that essential items in the model bazaars were being provided on economical rates.

The Commissioner said that the prices of essential items were being monitored.