Model bazaars sprayed with chlorine water

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) on Sunday carried out chlorine water spray in ten model bazaars of the provincial capital.

PMBMC spokesperson said that sanitizer tunnel was also installed in Township Model Bazaar so that people could disinfect the hair, clothes and hands who would pass through it.

He mentioned that more sanitizer tunnels would be installed at entry pointsof model bazaars of Mian Plaza, Shershah colony, Wahdat road and others.

He added PMBMC was making all out efforts to protect people from caronavirus.