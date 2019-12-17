UrduPoint.com
Model Bazaars To Be Set Up In 142 Punjab Tehsils: Minister

Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:01 PM

Model bazaars to be set up in 142 Punjab tehsils: Minister

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that model bazaars would be established in 142 tehsils of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that model bazaars would be established in 142 tehsils of Punjab.

Chairing a meeting here at Civil Secretariat to discuss establishment of new model bazaars and agriculture fair price shops, he said planning in this regard had been finalized and in the first phase, model bazaars would be established in those district where this facility was not available for which areas had been identified in respective districts and tehsils.

The meeting also decided to keep model bazaars opened throughout the week.

The provincial minister directed the authorities concerned to complete the registration of shops with the help of urban units for establishing agriculture fair price shops.

Best arrangements of parking, lighting, cleanliness and security in the model bazaars should be ensured, he added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said model bazaars would provide relief to common man and this objective would be fulfilled at any cost, asserting that more shops should be set up instead of making joy land in these bazaars.

He said the government was committed to extend scope of fair price shops and model bazaars across the province.

Provincial Secretary Trade & Industries, DG Industries, CEO Model Bazaars Management Company and officers concerned also attended the meeting.

