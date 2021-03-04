UrduPoint.com
Model Court Abbottabad Awards 30 Year Imprisonment To Two Murder Accused

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:50 PM

Model Court Abbottabad Thursday while giving the verdict of the famous murder case of Abbottabad awarded 30 years imprisonment to two accused of murder including a female

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Model Court Abbottabad Thursday while giving the verdict of the famous murder case of Abbottabad awarded 30 years imprisonment to two accused of murder including a female.

The court after hearing the arguments of both sides awarded two different punishments including 5 years to each under section 497 and 25-year imprisonment under section 302 and 20000 rupees fine.

According to details, during 2016 Zahir Jan wife of Roshan Deen while registering an FIR of the murder of her son said that his son was working as a labour in the village, her daughter in law Rubina had extramarital affairs with Amjad son of Munawar Din.

She further said when Rubina went to her room and I also enter her room where I saw the dead body of my son and started shouting then the neighbors had gathered. Abbottabad police arrested both Rubina and her paramour Amjad and started an investigation.

As the murder case started in the local court both accused requested for bail which was rejected by the honorable judge, late the case was transferred to Model Court Abbottabad.

