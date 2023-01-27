UrduPoint.com

Model Court Abbottabad Awards Life Imprisonment To Four Policemen In Dildar Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Model Court Abbottabad awards life imprisonment to four policemen in Dildar murder case

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Model Court Abbottabad (MCA) on Friday while giving the verdict of the drug peddler murder case awarded life imprisonment to four accused policemen and imposed a fine.

According to the details, in 2021 four police constables of Mirpur Police Station Abbottabad arrested drug peddler Dildar alias Pappo resident of village Kassaki from his house and brutally tortured him, Dildar sustained critical injuries and later died in police custody.

The family and relatives of the Dildar staged a protest and later a murder case was registered under section 34/302 against four policemen including Waqas Ahmed, Mansoor Anwar, Abdul Qadeer, and Muhammad Imran.

After being proven guilty the model court awarded life imprisonment to all four policemen and two years more punishment to Waqas Ahmed and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 after the recovery of the pistol used in the torture.

Earlier, during the trial in the model court, Additional Session Judge Muhammad Umer ul Farooq granted bail to the three accused including Mansoor Anwar, Abdul Qadeer, and Muhammad Imran, who rejected the bail of Waqass Ahmed after the recovery of the pistol.

Today, after the verdict announced by the court police arrested the remaining three policemen who were convicted in the Dildar murder case and shifted them to jail.

