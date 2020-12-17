UrduPoint.com
Model Court Abbottabad Awards Lifetime Imprisonment And Imposed Fine To A Drug Smuggler

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Model Court Abbottabad Thursday sentenced lifetime imprisonment and imposed a Rs 0.5 million fine to Ismail Khan after being convicted for trying to smuggle narcotics

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Model Court Abbottabad Thursday sentenced lifetime imprisonment and imposed a Rs 0.5 million fine to Ismail Khan after being convicted for trying to smuggle narcotics.

After hearing the arguments of both sides the model court judge found Ismail guilty for smuggling Hashish and sentenced him to life time imprisonment with a Rs.5 lakh fine.

On October 10,2019, on a tip-off, Excise Intelligence Bureau Inspector Naseem Khan raided in Jinnah Abad where Ismail Khan was bringing the Hashish from Darra Adam Khail.

In street No.2 of Jinnah Abad, a suspected car was thoroughly checked and 8 kilograms of Hashish recovered which was covered in the doors and other parts.

Excise Inspector Naseem Khan arrested the driver Islamil Khan and seized 8 kilogram Hashis, during the investigation the accused confessed that he was a resident of Peshawar and was transporting Hashish from Dara Adam Khal to Abbottabad.

On the request of Inspector Naseem Khan, Mirpur police station registered a case of drug smuggling against Ismail Khan, after completion of challan by Naseem Khan model court Abbottabad started hearing the case.

During the last couple of years, the Excise department Hazara arrested many drug smugglers and paddlers who were presented before the court after completion of challan and courts awarded three of them to lifetime imprisonment.

