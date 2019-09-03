Model Court acquits accused in murder case in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here Tuesday acquitted an accused in a murder case due to insufficient evidence.

The Model Criminal Trial Court Judge and the fourth Additional Sessions Judge Hyderabad, Ayaz Mustafa Jokhio found accused Wahid Bux Chandio innocent during the trial of murder case of sister in law of the accused.

According to the prosecution, complainant Ali Hassan Solangi had registered a murder case of her 34 year old daughter Khadeja W/O Ghulam Sarwar Chandio on April 22, 2013 in SITE police station against the accused and alleged that the accused had murdered her daughter by slitting her throat with knife.

The Model Criminal Trial Court after hearing arguments of the counsels of both sides acquitted the accused due to lack of evidence in the case.