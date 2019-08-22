Model Court acquits former minister Mir Haider Talpur in narcotics case

The Model Criminal Trial Court Thursday acquitted former provincial minister and member Pakistan Cricket Board Mir Haider Talpur and his driver in a narcotics case due to want of evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court Thursday acquitted former provincial minister and member Pakistan board Mir Haider Talpur and his driver in a narcotics case due to want of evidence.

The Model Criminal Trial Court Judge and first Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Abbas Sial found accused Mir Haider s/o Mir Ali Ahmad Talpur and his driver Hussain Bux Solangi innocent during the trial.

Both the accused were arrested by SITE police on January 3, 2015 and claimed to have recovered 5 kilogram of hashish from a car they were travelling in and registered a case against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that a civil judge and judicial magistrate had also acquitted accused Mir Haider and his driver Hussain Bux Solangi in another narcotics case in which police had claimed to have recovered 5 cartons of foreign as well as country made whisky from their possession in the year 2017.