Model Court Awards 4 Year Imprisonment To A Drug Peddler

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 07:41 PM

Model court awards 4 year imprisonment to a drug peddler

The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted a man in a narcotics case with 4 years imprisonment and Rs.100,000 fine

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court convicted a man in a narcotics case with 4 years imprisonment and Rs.100,000 fine.

According to details, the court's judge Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani convicted Ghulam Sarwar Mirbahar alias Mithu for possessing 850 grams hashish.

The narcotics was recovered from Mithu's possession by Anti Narcotics Force around 3 years ago.

The court, however, acquitted another accused in the same FIR, Muhammad Nawaz Mari, due to want of evidence.

Mithu would have to undergo a further period of imprisonment of 10 months if he failed to pay the penalty.

