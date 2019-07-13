Model court awards capital punishment to child molester

The model court on Saturday awarded capital punishment to a child molester. As per details, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has awarded death punishment, life imprisonment and three years rigorous imprisonment to Nadeem Shah

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The model court on Saturday awarded capital punishment to a child molester. As per details, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has awarded death punishment, life imprisonment and three years rigorous imprisonment to Nadeem Shah.

Nadeem Shah in Feb 2019 after sexually assaulting a teenage boy Sher Ali, had strangulated him to death and packed his dead body in a sack and threw it in a village pond in Hazro tehsil.

The victim Sher Ali who was 13 years old had left his home in the morning to graze his cattle in nearby pastures where the culprit Nadeem Shah lured him and assaulted him sexually and strangulated him to death.