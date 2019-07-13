UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Model Court Awards Capital Punishment To Child Molester

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

Model court awards capital punishment to child molester

The model court on Saturday awarded capital punishment to a child molester. As per details, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has awarded death punishment, life imprisonment and three years rigorous imprisonment to Nadeem Shah

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The model court on Saturday awarded capital punishment to a child molester. As per details, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal has awarded death punishment, life imprisonment and three years rigorous imprisonment to Nadeem Shah.

Nadeem Shah in Feb 2019 after sexually assaulting a teenage boy Sher Ali, had strangulated him to death and packed his dead body in a sack and threw it in a village pond in Hazro tehsil.

The victim Sher Ali who was 13 years old had left his home in the morning to graze his cattle in nearby pastures where the culprit Nadeem Shah lured him and assaulted him sexually and strangulated him to death.

Related Topics

Dead Hazro 2019 Court

Recent Stories

22 Nanbais arrested for violating new price rate i ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds F ..

2 minutes ago

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Asks Zelenskyy to Prevent Provo ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Spain discuss cooperation in infrastructure d ..

31 minutes ago

UK, Canadian Foreign Ministers Announce Launch of ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company lineman electro ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.