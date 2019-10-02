UrduPoint.com
Model Court Awards Capital Punishment To Convicted Police Constable In Murder Case

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:08 PM

Model Court awards capital punishment to convicted police constable in murder case

The Model Criminal Trial Court and fourth Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a convicted police constable in murder case while another accused has been declared proclaimed offender

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court and fourth Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a convicted police constable in murder case while another accused has been declared proclaimed offender.

The Model Criminal Trial Court Judge Ayaz Mustafa Jokhio conducted trial of a murder case of 22 years old Waheed Jakhro registered in Hussainabad police station on 22 May 2013.

According to the case accused police constable Qurban Ali Jakhro had killed 22 years old Waheed Jakhro with official SMG rifle (Kalashnikov).

Model Criminal Trial Court after hearing arguments of counsels of both the sides and convicted main accused police constable Qurban Ali Jakhro and awarded death penalty and ordered to pay fine of Rs. 500,000 while another accused Manzoor Jakhro was declared proclaimed offender.

The convicted accused Qurban Ali will undergo another 6 months imprisonment if failed to pay fine of Rs. 500,000.

