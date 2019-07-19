UrduPoint.com
Model Court Awards Capital Punishment To Killer Of Mother In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:58 PM

Model court awards capital punishment to killer of mother in Hyderabad

Model Criminal Trial Court Friday convicted a man found guilty of killing his mother to death penalty

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Model Criminal Trial Court Friday convicted a man found guilty of killing his mother to death penalty.

The judge Muhammad Ahsaan Khan Durrani pronounced the verdict against the convict Ahmed Qureshi along with a penalty of Rs 200,000.

Qureshi killed his mother 70 years old Razia Qureshi over a domestic dispute on January 31.

Qureshi's brother Ammad Qureshi lodged FIR against him at Baldia police station.

