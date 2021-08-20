UrduPoint.com

Model Court Awards Death Penalty In A Murder Case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The First Model Criminal Trial Court here Friday sentenced two brothers with death penalty in a 2010 murder case of a young man in Hyderabad.

According to details, the accused Muhammad Zubair and Muhammad Ali, brothers were proven guilty of kidnapping and subsequently, killing 18 years old Hassam Qaimkhani.

Their third brother, Muhammad Sharif alias Sharif Kalia who was also nominated in the same case, died in the Central Jail where he was on the judicial remand.

The court also sentenced them separately with 10 years jail term for kidnapping the slain person.

The court slapped Rs200,000 penalty on each convict for the killing and Rs50,000 for kidnapping.

Qaimkhani was killed in the limits of City police station in Choti Ghitti area on December 6, 2010.

He had sustained 17 gunshots.

