Model Court Awards Death Penalty In Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court here on Thursday convicted a man accused of murder with the death penalty.

According to details, Abdul Jabbar Tangri was found guilty of killing a young man named Shakeel Tangri on January 7, 2021, in village Bago Khan Tangri in the limits of the Paban Police station.

The police arrested the convict the same day and recovered the weapon used in the crime. The police said that Jabbar killed Shakeel over a personal dispute.

Abdul Ghaffar Tangri and Saleem Tangri were are also named in the murder FIR for alleged collusion. However, both of them have been acquitted from the charges.

