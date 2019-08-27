Model court awards death sentence to three brothers in dual murder case

The Model Criminal Trial Court Hyderabad here Tuesday sentenced three brothers to death and another accused for life in a dual murder case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court Hyderabad here Tuesday sentenced three brothers to death and another accused for life in a dual murder case.

The Judge of Model Criminal Trial Court and the sixth Additional Session Judge Hyderabad Ayaz Mustafa Jokhio conducted the trial of dual murder case and announced the verdict after hearing arguments.

The Model Court Judge awarded capital punishment to three accused brothers Rasheed s/o Ghulam Haider Khoso, Siddique s/o Ghulam Haider Khoso and Ishaque s/o Ghulam Haider Khoso with fine of Rs. 0.5 million each while another accused Ghulam Qadir s/o Saifullah gets life imprisonment and fine of Rs. 0.2 million to be paid to the heirs of victims.

According to the prosecution, five accused had been nominated in murder case of Shafique Khoso and a lady Saiqa on January 2015 in the jurisdiction of Paban Police Station. One accused Saifullah is still at large.