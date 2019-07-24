UrduPoint.com
Model Court Awards Death To A Murder Accused

Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

The Model Trial Court Hyderabad Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused nominated in a murder case while woman accused has been acquitted

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The Model Trial Court Hyderabad Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused nominated in a murder case while woman accused has been acquitted.

The Model Trial court and fourth Additional and Sessions Judge Ayaz Mustafa Jokhio has awarded death sentence and imposed a fine of Rs5,00,000/ to the accused Kashif Noor Illahi and acquitted another accused Mst Sarwari Begum.

According to prosecution, complainant Liaquat Hussain s/o Ghulam Hussain had registered a murder case of her 27 year old daughter Farhana against accused Kashif Noor Illahi and Sarwari Noor Illahi on August 3, 2013 in B � section police station.

