Model Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Murder Convicts

Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:08 PM

Model court awards life imprisonment to murder convicts

A model criminal trial court has sentenced two murder accused with life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 0.2 million each while another accused was acquitted on suspicion

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :A model criminal trial court has sentenced two murder accused with life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 0.2 million each while another accused was acquitted on suspicion.

The verdict in the murder case of Dr.

Arshad Ali Arain who was killed in broad day light in direct firing at a medical store in Qazi Ahmed town was announced by Model Criminal trial Court-I Shaheed Benazirabad.

Accused Zahid Ali Memon and Arbelo alias Abdul Razzaq Jokhio were sentenced with life imprisonment and were imposed a fine of Rs 0.2 million to each convict.

Accused Asghar Ali was acquitted by the Court by giving benefit of doubt.

The murder case of slain Dr Arshad Ali Arain was registered on November 29 in 2014 against six persons by Qazi Ahmed Police Station.

