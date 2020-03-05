UrduPoint.com
Model Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Two Murder Convicts In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:23 PM

The Model Criminal Trial Court Thursday convicted two persons with life imprisonment in a murder case registered in 2014

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Model Criminal Trial Court Thursday convicted two persons with life imprisonment in a murder case registered in 2014.

The judge Ayaz Mustafa Jokhio announced the verdict also slapping Rs 200,000 fine on both the convicts Haq Nawaz and Humayun Khan.

The court has already declared two other persons, Zeeshan and Naek Nawaz, accused in the murder FIR as absconders.

The convicts and absconders were booked in the FIR at Tando Yousuf police station for murdering 24 years old Ali Nawaz Pathan.The murder FIR was lodged on February 21, 2014, on the complaint of Shahnawaz Pathan, brother of the slain person.

The convicts were shifted to Central Prison Hyderabad after pronouncement of the verdict.

