Model Court awards lifetime imprisonment to four accused after proven guilty in double murder case

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Model Court Haripur on Thursday while giving the verdict of the famous double murder case of Pakki Ban Ghazi convicted four accused and awarded 73 years lifetime imprisonment with one million fine to main accused and 66 years sentence with one million fine to each of the three accused.

According to the model court verdict, after hearing both sides the Model Court Judge Sajjad Jan found Liaqat, Sherdad, Muhammad Faraz and Irshad guilty for the killing of Haji Gulab and Rashid on 14th July 2017 when the convicted opened fire on them and killed them.

The court awarded 73 years imprisonment with a one million rupees fine to the main accused Liaqat while 66 years imprisonment and one million rupees fine to each of the three accused including Irshad, Shairdad and Muhammad Faraz.

According to the details of the incident, on July 14, 2017 family members of plaintiff Muhammad Bilal including deceased Haji Ghulab, Muhammad Rashid and others were cleaning the well while the approaching way to the well was disputed between the killers and the same family.

Liaqat and his partners came to the spot and opened fire on the rival family resulting killed two of them at the spot and with axes injured five including three females.

After hearing the arguments of both sides the judge of the model court Haripur awarded the major penalty of 73 years lifetime imprisonment and 66 years with a one million rupees fine to each convicted.